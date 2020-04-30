The following week CSUEB suspended in-person classes as of March 11th. After classes were moved online, things still did not sink in. It was not until one night for Dr. Cardaras’ Social Justice and Journalism class when we had to do research and watch a few videos about COVID-19 that something began to click. It was that night when I scared myself with the videos and things I learned about the virus.



The next morning, I woke up feeling weird. I felt nauseous. I had a knot in my stomach, still shocked, from what I watched. My mother had been dealing with a cold at the time. She could not shake it. I remember my mom being sick in mid-January, nothing out of the norm. A cold, some congestion, sniffles, and sneezing, which would later develop and turn into a cough. My mother was dealing with this cold she could not shake in January, which carried into the month February.