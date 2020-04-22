COVID-19 testing center moves to CSUEB campus



In an effort to better direct foot and vehicle traffic while easing access for the disabled community, the city of Hayward had moved the testing center for COVID-19 from the Tennyson Park neighborhood to California State University, East Bay’s campus. As a center for free COVID-19 testing, one would assume consistent droves of people coming to get tested and ease suspicions on the first day of opening. However, hours after starting tests, the parking lot was empty, with only the staff, the Hayward Police Department, and the Hayward Fire Department at the center.

