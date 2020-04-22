Free virtual things to do during the lockdown



As we all are practicing social distancing, we’re also constantly looking to find new and interesting ways to keep ourselves engaged. Similarly, many entertainers, institutions and sports teams are providing people with free content to help overcome the boredom and pass the time.

Since the lockdown, concerts and music festivals are all canceled, and many entertainers are making use of social media platforms like Instagram, youtube and twitch to connect with fans and by offering a virtual experience. This past weekend, Global Citizen in collaboration with the World Health Organization launched a collaborative digital project with several artists called “The One World: Together at Home Concert”. The virtual concert was a six-hour-long live stream featuring artists like Lady Gaga, Andrea Bocelli, Rita Ora, Jennifer Hudson, J Balvin and more. The virtual concert experience continues with “Billboard at home” a program that live streams live performances of your favorite artists from home.

Schools and universities across the world adopting new online arrangements, many institutions are also offering free classes including the internationally acclaimed Parisian fashion school, the Institut Français de la Mode (French Institute of Fashion). IFM is offering a free business fashion course, “Understanding Fashion: From Business to Culture,” which will feature lessons and input from industry leaders. The four-week-long online course includes a lineup of CEOs of luxury fashion houses YSL, Chanel, Hermés, creative director and founder of French luxury brand Jacquemus, Simon Porte Jacquemus, will share his exclusive insight and expertise to students.

With major sports leagues suspended as well, fans are gathering on social media to organize watch parties to relive the great moments of their favorite athletes. Recently, the official account of FC Barcelona has consistently launched polls on Twitter asking fans which match they should upload on Youtube, for the weekly watch party. Similarly, Serena Williams fans have also organized watch parties looking back at the 23-grand slam champion’s impressive career and indulging in some of her notorious wins.

Whether we choose to spend our time feeding our brain, enjoying music, or reliving the best moments in sports, it helps to know that there is an abundance of free online content available to help us all cope with ongoing coronavirus pandemic.