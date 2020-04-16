CSUEB Announcements

The remaining ot Spring semester has been announced that the rest of the semester will remain online until May 16th.



It has been announced that the rest of the Spring 2020 semester will remain online.

March 30, 2020 – An email is sent out by East Bay Indicating that Summer and Fall 2020 registration which begins on April 13th, and that there is a new limit on the number of units students can register and waitlist for. The maximum number is now a total of registered units plus waitlisted units. Graduating students will still receive a 22 unit maximum; students should check MYCSUEB for their registration appointment for specific information.

April 10, 2020 – An important notice is sent out to students, faculty and staff in regards to spring grades and summer 2020 sessions. With several students and staff worried about how grading will work due to sudden change with going online, many are left with questions about how final grades will be delivered and. Over Spring Break the Academic Senate and Office of Academic Affairs and President Morishita discuss these concerns.

* Please note that more information on grades and withdrawals is contained in two FAQS posted on the Academic Programs and Services website (one for undergraduate students and one for graduate students).

*With grades being the number one concern in the email they explained how grading will occur

– Grades: All classes that were graded A-F are now considered “ABC/NC”. Between April 20 and May 8, 2020, a student can decide to change this to Credit (CR) / No Credit (NC). Instructions about how to do this can be found on p. 5, “Edit a Class” in the online registration instructions. Otherwise, the student will receive a letter grade if you get an A, A-, B+, B, B-, C+, C, or C- and an “NC” if you get a grade of “D+” or worse. To help you choose what is best for you, please see the FAQ (undergraduate students or graduate students) or see your academic advisor. Students who use the default ABC/NC pattern and receive a grade of D+ or D may petition to receive the D+ or D, after consulting with their academic advisor The deadline for this special petition is August 31, 2020.

Summer 2020 Session: With COVID-19 crisis still occurring Cal State East Bay’s Hayward, Concord, and Oakland campuses will remain closed and there will be no in-person instruction for Summer 2020. All Summer 2020 courses will be taught on-line.

*More information on Summer Session can be found on our Continuing Education website*

Fall 2020 Semester:

The email provided small information about the Fall 2020 semester which stated that they hope that all CSU campuses will reopen for in-person courses.

April 13, 2020: A newsletter was sent through email discussing Hayward COVID-19 testing will be moved to Cal State East Bay Campus. The testing site opened to the public on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The hours of operation are Tuesday through Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm and it will remain closed on Mondays.

The testing site will replace the current testing site at Hayward Fire Station #7 on 28270 Huntwood Ave., which opened on March 23, 2020. The testing site will remain open as long as deemed necessary by the City of Hayward in coordination with Cal State East Bay, Alameda County Office of Emergency Services, and California Office of Emergency Services.

COVID-19 testing site is free to anyone.

Cal State East Bay has a COVID-19 website with information on how the university is responding to the pandemic, including information on course delivery and student service.