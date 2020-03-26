

As most of you have heard, it has been decided that the remainder of the Spring 2020 term at California State University, East Bay will be held online. As a precaution for the students and faculty, students living in Pioneer Heights are being sent home. Currently, CSUEB is working on refunds for students who paid living expenses and parking. Quarantine has also affected those graduating, with Commencement ceremonies being postponed until further notice.

I’m going to be completely honest, I don’t know what’s coming next. As I said in the last Letter From the Editor, the future is filled with uncertainty and so far, all we have faced is adversity. Every day since COVID-19 reared its ugly head, there have been challenges to face, and it feels harder to find a reason to smile.

Before when the sun came up over the horizon, it marked the start of a new day. Now, when we see the sun come up, it feels like nothing has changed, and a fresh start is out of reach. However, that doesn’t mean we should give up.

The Pioneer and its staff will continue to work through the quarantine to bring updates on the situations at CSUEB and the Bay Area. Moving forward, The Pioneer will not be having print issues but instead will be uploading all future articles online until further notice.

For anyone who has questions regarding campus and the semesters to come, please feel free to contact me at my email, [email protected], with your questions and the staff at The Pioneer will try our best to answer them as timely as possible.