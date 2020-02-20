Create a creature
February 20, 2020
February 11th and 12th at the New University Union building at Cal State East Bay in Hayward, California; the Associated Students inc. held their annual “Create a Creature” event. The cheerful event allows students to put together their own stuffed animals, name them, and give them life. Friends and couples come together to spend about 20 minutes putting the animals together and having a joyous time together.