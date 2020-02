Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 4 + 2? Send Email Cancel



The National Coalition of 100 Black Women’s Silicon Valley chapter organized the event “Black Women Talk” on February 2020 in San Jose, CA. The event featured guests like Natalie Goolsby, Election Specialist at Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters. Catherine Sweat and Lauretta Johnson were just two of the attendees for this all-important event.