CSUEB leading the way to nuclear waste deposit

Professor Ruth Tinnacher gives students real-world expereince through her research project



In white coats, behind closed doors, California State University, East Bay is full of female scientists and researchers that are working on projects that enlighten the world with knowledge and help the world revolutionize.

CSUEB’s, Dr. Ruth Tinnacher, is currently working on a project that will solidify a solution to depositing nuclear waste. Nuclear waste is currently being cooled then stored in containers that last approximately 60 years. The purpose of her project is to create a barrier that will last longer than current solutions.

“We are trying to perfect a container that would keep the radioactive waste inside longer than the current solution. Nuclear waste has a half-life of over four billion years, so it will be around for a long time,” Dr. Tinnacher said.

The Department of Energy’s Nuclear Engineering University Program granted Dr. Tinnacher a three-year research grant. Alongside her, a hundred scientists and a group of student researchers all take part in this innovative project.

Allen Shaw, a CSUEB biochemistry graduate, stated, “The work can be tedious, but I enjoy the environment and working alongside my professors.”

Working alongside Dr. Tinnacher also gives her mentees their opportunity to visit the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource (SSRL), located in Menlo Park, California. SSLR provides students with access to extremely bright x-rays used to study the world. From training, to hands-on training, Shaw and his colleagues gain personal experience they can use for the rest of their life.

Dr. Tinnacher’s research project is not only creating an opportunity for students to learn, but it is also creating a solution for depositing nuclear waste. As Dr. Tinnacher continues to progress in her own field, her students continue to be inspired.

The yearly recognition of International women in science day on February 11 grants women in the research field the support and appreciation towards revolutionizing the future of science. The future generations of women will be empowered and pushed to expand their brilliance in the growth of science research.