Oakland Black College Expo



Recently, The Black College Expo came to Oakland, CA to help the youth of the Bay Area make decisions of what they want to do with their future in these coming years. The expo had several panels going on throughout the day informing kids on various topics on what they should expect from life after high school. Some panels going on consisted reps from Walt Disney, Yo-Yo (a grammy nominated artist), and several other leaders from various companies around the US. The Expo was closed with artist performances, a handful of students receiving scholarships, and even an appearance from the Mayor of Oakland, Libby Schaff. The Black College Expo happens every year in the Bay Area and across the US as well.