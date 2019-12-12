CSUEB swim team
December 12, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The California State University, East Bay swim team has made quite a splash this season. Currently ranked #24, CSUEB has put together a 6-4 record thus far. Perhaps the highlight of their season was their 1st place finish in the Bay Area Invitational in Oakland on Oct. 26. In this event, CSUEB junior Peyton Wayment set a school record in the 1650 with a time of 18 minutes and 09.46 seconds. The team’s next meet is Jan. 10 at the University of California, Santa Cruz pool against the UCSC Banana Slugs.