CSUEB swim team



The California State University, East Bay swim team has made quite a splash this season. Currently ranked #24, CSUEB has put together a 6-4 record thus far. Perhaps the highlight of their season was their 1st place finish in the Bay Area Invitational in Oakland on Oct. 26. In this event, CSUEB junior Peyton Wayment set a school record in the 1650 with a time of 18 minutes and 09.46 seconds. The team’s next meet is Jan. 10 at the University of California, Santa Cruz pool against the UCSC Banana Slugs.

