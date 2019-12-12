Beta Gamma Nu Fraternity, from California State University, East Bay attended the Rides for Toys Car Show event where they gave back to the community by donating toys. From left to right: Sergio Sorto, Mayra Mora, Andrew Perez, Manual Jose Rendon, and Hector Valdivia.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel



It’s the season of giving and the generous spirits that bring everyone together during the holiday seasons are in the air. The Hayward community came together with Eden Youth & Family Center hosted their Rides for Toys Car Show, on Saturday, Dec 7.

The amount of toys that filled up the back of the Chevy truck was the highlight of the event. Their goal was to gather as many toys as they could with all of the donations directly going to the South Hayward community.

Despite the rain and looming clouds, it didn’t stop the holiday spirit of giving back.